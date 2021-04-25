Sex Pistols star John Lydon has blasted an upcoming biopic based on the group, branding the upcoming venture “the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”. Filming is currently underway on Pistol, a new miniseries directed by Danny Boyle, which is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 book Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol. In a new interview with the Sunday Times, John – who was known under the stage name Johnny Rotten when the Sex Pistols debuted in the 1970s – blasted the show, claiming it was greenlit without his consent. He also told the publication that he was seeking legal advice about the show, in which he’ll be portrayed by 1917 actor Anson Boon.

“I think that’s the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure,” he said. “I mean, they went to the point to hire an actor to play me but what’s the actor working on? Certainly not my character.” “It can’t go anywhere else [but court],” he continued. John added: “Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me – it isn’t going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous fucking fight. “I’m Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you’re going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It’s a disgrace.” A rep for Pistol told the Sunday Times claimed that Danny Boyle had contacted John Lydon’s management company about Pistol but “ultimately direct contact was declined”.

