Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John Lydon pictured in the GMB studio

He told Ben: “I had a nasty little email to us on January 4th of this year, saying that they demanded my permission. And so the obvious question from me was, ‘permission for what?’. And bang, there it is. “A few days later, spread out all over the internet, all about what a lovely [show] it’s going to be on punk, using pictures of me and my wife Nora. Now they know she’s ill [Nora has dementia], this isn’t nice of them to do that. And then they forced me into a court case, right? They sue me for not giving them permission – but I didn’t actually deny permission. I merely asked the question.” Susanna Reid then read out a statement from the other two members of the Sex Pistols, which John repeatedly interrupted. “We reiterate he was informed of the Pistol TV series,” Susanna began, while John branded them “liars, liars, filthy liars”.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna Reid speaks to John Lydon