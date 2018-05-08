A former Labour councillor defeated in Barnet is to urge Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell to condemn “alt left” and “conspiracy theory” websites that suggest anti-semitism was not to blame for the party’s losses in the council elections.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, Adam Langleben said he would tell McDonnell some ‘hard truths’ when they meet on Tuesday, following the party’s failure to capture its number one target Tory borough last week.

Labour had hoped to score a notable victory by taking the Conservative flagship for the first time in 50 years, but instead lost seats including in Langleben’s West Hendon ward, which has one of the highest Jewish populations in London.

Some websites such as Skwawkbox attacked the BBC for highlighting the impact of the party’s anti-semitism problems on the results, and pointed instead to areas with Jewish voters where the Labour vote went up.

But Langleben said that a protest by Jewish Labour voters was “the only explanation” for the collapse in every target ward in Barnet, as well as losses in Haringey, Kersal in Salford, Bury, Liverpool and Hackney.

Jeremy Corbyn has yet to comment on the Barnet result, but McDonnell made plain this weekend that “anti-semitism certainly had its effect, there’s no doubt about it in Barnet itself”.

Party general secretary Jennie Formby has pledged to change the party’s disciplinary processes to tackle the issue more effectively.