John Swinney Confirms He Is Running To Be SNP Leader And First Minister

Former deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney speaking to the media outside the Resolution Foundation in Queen Anne's Gate, London, following the announcement that Humza Yousaf will resign as SNP leader. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

John Swinney has confirmed that he is standing to be SNP leader and Scotland’s new first minister.

The announcement comes days after Humza Yousaf announced he is standing down after barely a year in the job.

Swinney, who led the SNP between 2000 and 2004, is now the clear favourite to take on the role.

Speaking in Edinburgh, he said: “I’m stepping forward to bring the SNP together. To deliver economic growth and social justice. To deliver the very best future for everyone in a modern, dynamic, diverse Scotland.

“I want to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence. I want to invite everyone in the SNP and in our country who wants to join me in that journey to do so now.”

All eyes are now on Kate Forbes, the only realistic obstacle to Swinney’s campaign to be first minister.

She narrowly lost out to Yousaf in last year’s leadership contest and said earlier this week that she was considering a fresh bid.

In an olive branch to his potential rival, Swinney said: “We have many talented people leading the work of the Scottish government.

“I want Kate Forbes to play a significant part in that team. She is an intelligent, creative, thoughtful person who has much to contribute to our national life, and if elected I will make sure that Kate is able to make that contribution.”