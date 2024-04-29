Humza Yousaf Resigns As Scottish First Minister And SNP Leader

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images

Humza Yousaf has resigned as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader after barely a year in the job.

He announced he was quitting just days before he was due to face a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament.

At a hastily-arranged press conference at his official residence of Bute House in Edinburgh, an emotional Yousaf said: “I have informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.”

Yousaf’s leadership has been in crisis since his decision last week to dump the Green Party from the Scottish government.

That triggered the confidence vote - and the Greens got their revenge by announcing they would vote against the first minister.

Yousaf was left having to rely on the support of Ash Regan, his former SNP leadership rival who is now a member of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, in order to survive.

As recently as Friday, Yousaf - who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader in March last year - was insisting he would fight on.

He said: “I intend absolutely to fight that vote of no confidence and I’m getting on with the day job.”

But after rejecting Salmond’s attempts to strike a deal over the weekend, Yousaf said he had come to the conclusion that he had no option but to quit.

He said: “While a route through this week’s vote of no confidence was absolutely possible, I am not willing to trade my values and principles, or do a deal with whoever simply for retaining power.

“Therefore, after spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for the party, for the government and for the country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide will only be done with someone else at the helm.”

Yousaf, who said he will stay in post until his successor is chosen, said it had been “an honour” to be first minister.

Referring to the fact that he was the first person from an ethnic minority to lead Scotland, he said: “People who looked like me were not in positions of political influence, let alone leading governments when I was younger.

“We now live in a UK that has a British Hindu prime minister, a Muslim mayor of London, a black Welsh first minister and for a little while longer, a Scots Asian first minister of this country.