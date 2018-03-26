Jeremy Corbyn wins support from several Labour MPs for his position on Russia today. But when Mr Corbyn says he's been a "robust critic" of Russian government actions for 20 years, Labour MP John Woodcock disagrees... pic.twitter.com/Nxun4ozRJk

Splits in the Labour Party have been laid bare after Jeremy Corbyn was accused of lying by one of his own MPs - who in turn faced heckling from a colleague.

In the House of Commons, backbencher John Woodcock challenged the Labour leader over his stance on Russia - arguing that its was “just not true” as Corbyn listed the occasions he had stood up to the Kremlin.

After Woodcock sat down, the MP appeared to be berated by fellow Labour MP - and Corbyn ally - Chris Williamson.

In an extraordinary scene, Williamson appeared to suggest Woodcock should cross the floor and sit with the Tories. Woodcock, in response, put his left-hand to his ear, indicating he could could not hear whatever was being said.