John Woodcock, the MP for Barrow and Furness, has quit the Labour Party and will sit in the Commons as an independent.

He had been suspended from Labour over a sexual harassment allegation which he denied.

Woodcock, a strong critic of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party, said the investigation into the allegation was political motivated.

He had been accused of sending inappropriate texts and emails to an ex-staffer between 2014 and 2016.

In a letter to Corbyn on Wednesday morning, Woodcock said he was quitting the party over Labour’s refusal to appoint an independent investigator to oversee the inquiry.