John Worboys: Justice Secretary David Gauke Admits Mistakes Over Parole Board Row

Under-fire Justice Secretary David Gauke has admitted he made mistakes in the row over black cab rapist John Worboys’ potential release.

In an interview with the Sun On Sunday, Gauke said he takes responsibility for the Government’s decision not to oppose the Parole Board’s controversial ruling - later overturned in a High Court challenge by two victims - to release the sex offender.

Gauke said: “Clearly, things didn’t go as they should have gone.

“Look, I made the decision. I accept responsibility, so I’m not hiding behind my advisers. It’s my responsibility entirely.”

He said a review of how the Parole Board operates would see it become “more transparent than it is now”, following criticism over the way the case was handled.

There was widespread criticism earlier this year when it emerged a three-person panel had decided that the 60-year-old serial sex attacker was safe to be freed after around a decade behind bars.

Worboys became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his hackney carriage.

He was jailed indefinitely in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years after being found guilty of 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault and drugging, committed against 12 victims.