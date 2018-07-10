Johnny Depp Is Being Sued For Allegedly Punching Crew Member On Set

CNN has obtained a copy of a lawsuit that was filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this week and in it, location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks claims Depp struck him twice.

Johnny Depp is being sued for allegedly punching a crew member while on set last year.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in April 2017 and in the legal documents, Brooks claims it began when he informed Depp that filming needed to move inside, due to permit restrictions.

Brooks alleges that when he told Depp they would need to move inside, the actor replied (via the Independent): “Who the fuck are you? You have no right to tell me what to do! I don’t give a fuck who you are and you can’t tell me what to do.”

He says Depp then punched him twice, before being removed from the scene by his bodyguard.

The actor was filming ‘City Of Lies’, which sees him play a police detective investigating the murder of rapper Notorious BIG (real name Christopher Wallace).

The movie is set to be released in cinemas this September.

‘City Of Lies’ producer Miriam Segal and director Brad Furman are also named in the suit, as Brooks claims he was fired after refusing to say he wouldn’t sue over the Depp incident. He is now seeking an undisclosed amount of damages.

