Johnny Depp’s latest movie ‘City Of Lies’ has been pulled from release schedules in the US, just a month before it was due to hit cinemas. ‘City Of Lies’ is being distributed by Global Road Entertainment, however on Monday, a company spokesperson confirmed to film industry publications that the movie will not be shown as planned, and a new release date has not been set.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Johnny Depp in November 2017

‘City Of Lies’ was also supposed to arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 7 September, and its future here also remains unclear. The film sees Depp play a police detective investigating the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace). The first ‘City Of Lies’ trailer was released in May, on what would have been Biggie’s 46th birthday.