Johnny Depp’s latest movie ‘City Of Lies’ has been pulled from release schedules in the US, just a month before it was due to hit cinemas.
‘City Of Lies’ is being distributed by Global Road Entertainment, however on Monday, a company spokesperson confirmed to film industry publications that the movie will not be shown as planned, and a new release date has not been set.
‘City Of Lies’ was also supposed to arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 7 September, and its future here also remains unclear.
The film sees Depp play a police detective investigating the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace).
The first ‘City Of Lies’ trailer was released in May, on what would have been Biggie’s 46th birthday.
In July, Depp was sued by a ‘City Of Lies’ location manager who claims the actor struck him twice after an altercation on set.
The film’s producer Miriam Segal and director Brad Furman are also named in Greg “Rocky” Brooks’ lawsuit, as Brooks claims he was fired after refusing to say he wouldn’t sue over the Depp incident. He is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages.
This is not the only legal issue the actor has faced in recent months as he also settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with his former management company last month.
In a statement issued by his representatives, Depp explained he was “pleased” with the result.
It read: “The lawsuit taken out against The Management Group - and the subsequent settlement - is a further demonstration that Johnny is determined to take firm action to protect his personal and artistic reputation in the interests of his family and his career.”