Film director Brad Furman has jumped to the defence of the star of his upcoming film, Johnny Depp, after reports began circulating of an aggressive outburst from the actor on set.
Brad has issued a statement insisting that claims from Page Six Johnny “attacked” a location manager, even attempting to throw a punch, are totally false.
He insisted (via Metro): “Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.
“He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated.”
The director concluded: “We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”
HuffPost UK has approached representatives for Johnny Depp for further comment.
Johnny is currently filming ‘LAbyrinth’, a biographical crime thriller based on the book of the same name, which centres around the investigations into the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.
He will star as a disgraced LAPD officer, who teams up with a journalist (Forest Whitaker as Jack) to get to the bottom of the murders.
This is one of four films Johnny will star in this year, with ‘Sherlock Gnomes’, ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ and the second film in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series all slated for release in 2018.
The choice to cast Johnny in ’Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ was a divisive one, as the actor has previously faced accusations of domestic abuse towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
This was eventually defended by ‘Harry Potter’ author and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ screenwriter JK Rowling, who insisted: “The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected.
“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”