Film director Brad Furman has jumped to the defence of the star of his upcoming film, Johnny Depp, after reports began circulating of an aggressive outburst from the actor on set.

Brad has issued a statement insisting that claims from Page Six Johnny “attacked” a location manager, even attempting to throw a punch, are totally false.

He insisted (via Metro): “Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.

“He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated.”