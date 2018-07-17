Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement In Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit With Former Management Company

Johnny Depp has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with his former managers, who he had previously planned to take to court.

In January 2017, the ‘Secret Window’ actor filed a $25 million (£18.9 million) lawsuit against The Management Group, who looked after him for 17 years, accusing them of fraud, theft and financial mismanagement.

They denied this profusely, even counter-suing in a suit that sought $550,000 (£415,000) in damages and unpaid fees.