Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola's Wedding Had One Huge Nod To Mad Men

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola gave a nod to their Mad Men past as they tied the knot over the weekend.

TMZ and People have confirmed the pair wed on Saturday after getting engaged in February.

According to the US outlets, the ceremony took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, which Mad Men fans may remember featured in the finale of the hit drama in 2015.

The couple first met when filming the final episode, in which he appeared as series regular Don Draper and she played guest character Clementine.

Although they met eight years ago, they were not romantically linked until 2020. They recently shared the screen again in the 2022 detective comedy, Confess, Fletch, and currently star together in Maggie Moore(s) directed by Mad Men alum John Slattery.

Jon, who split from ex partner Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years in 2015, previously said finding the right partner wasn’t easy, but that Anna is one he can finally “lean on”.

“I think when you’re figuring out relationships, there’s a reason that that’s a genre unto itself in television and film,” he told People in an interview published last week. “It’s a bumpy road towards relationships, but we do get better at it, I suppose.

“I feel like I’ve figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet,” he said. “So I’m in a pretty good place now. Hopefully I’m learning.”

Jon’s former Mad Men co-star John Slattery, who has remained close friends with Jon since the show ended, recently said he couldn’t be happier for the couple following their engagement earlier in the year.

“I mean, they’re lovely. Together, they’re great people,” he said. “I’m extremely happy for them.”