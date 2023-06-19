Jon Hamm Reveals He Was Originally Supposed To Play One Of Ben Affleck's Biggest Roles

Jon Hamm on Watch What Happens Live last week Bravo via Getty Images

Jon Hamm has revealed he was originally lined up to play one of Ben Affleck biggest roles in recent history.

The Mad Men actor made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, where a fan asked him about rumours he was supposed to have appeared in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl.

He explained: “Yeah, I was down to the very end of that.”

Jon added that he made it to the end of the casting process, but was ultimately not able to take on the role – which eventually went to Ben – as he was still contracted to appear in Mad Men at that time.

“It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper,” he explained.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it.”

Based on the hugely popular book by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl saw Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike as Nick and Amy, a seemingly regular couple who make national news when he emerges as the prime suspect in her disappearance.

The film adaptation was directed by David Fincher, and also starred Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and Emily Ratajkowski.

Both Ben and Gillian received positive reviews for their performances, with the latter scooping Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Baftas, Critics’ Choice Awards and Oscars.

Mad Men eventually came to an end in 2015, a year after Gone Girl hit cinemas.