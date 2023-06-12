Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Are Not Happy About Trump's Use Of Their New Film In Campaign Video

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of Air in March JC Olivera/GA via Getty Images

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have slammed Donald Trump after the former US president used a portion of their latest film Air in a campaign video.

Over the weekend, Trump posted a video on his social media platform Truth Social, in which a speech Matt gave in Air was interspersed with clips from the former reality star’s time in the White House.

Following this, a representative for the two actors insisted the clip had been put together without their knowledge or consent.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” a spokesperson told Deadline.

“Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

Donald Trump speaking in North Carolina over the weekend Win McNamee via Getty Images

Over the years, a number of entertainers have spoken out against Trump for using their work without permission.

Artists including Adele, R.E.M., Brian May of Queen, Elton John and the estate of Prince have all hit out at Trump for featuring their work at his rallies.