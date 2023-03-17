Ben Affleck Finally Sets The Record Straight About Tense Grammys Exchange With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at this year's Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ben Affleck has set the record straight about the moment that led to him and his wife Jennifer Lopez going viral at this year’s Grammys.

Last month, Ben attended the awards show as a guest of the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer, and ended up sparking a new meme with his rather serious facial expressions during the ceremony.

At one point, viewers also picked up on a somewhat tense-looking exchange between the couple, which the Oscar winner has now spoken out about for the first time.

The way Jlo and Ben didn’t know they were being filmed 💀😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wgZCxTyNGK — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 6, 2023

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God’,” Ben told The Hollywood Reporter, admitting he “didn’t know they were rolling” when the viral moment took place.

Revealing exactly what he was saying to his wife, Ben continued: “I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’

“She goes, ‘You better fucking not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

Despite what you might have read, the Gone Girl actor insisted he had “a good time at the Grammys”.

He also shot back at speculation he may have been drunk at the event.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival in 2021

“It is your wife’s work event,” Ben said of the Grammys. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk’. And I thought, that’s interesting.

“That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivises people from making their lives better.”