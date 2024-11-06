Jon Stewart Lets Out Epic F-Bomb, Then A Crucial 'Promise'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Daily Show host Jon Stewart said everyone will have a chance to spout off in the coming days on Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and what the election results really mean.

“And the truth is, we’re not really gonna know shit,” he said. “We’re gonna make it seem like this is the finality of our civilisation, and this is the thing: We’re all gonna have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place where we prefer it to be.”

But he added there’s one set of people we might not want to listen to: pundits.

“The lessons that our pundits take away from these results ― that they will pronounce with certainty ― will be wrong,” he said.

Stewart played clips going back to 2008 of the pundit class declaring the lesson of each election, only to be proven wrong by the next election.

“My point is this,” Stewart said, then let loose with a long, loud F-bomb.

After he collected himself, he said:

“But this isn’t the end. I promise you, this is not the end and we have to regroup and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible.”

