NEWS
31/01/2019 13:04 GMT | Updated 36 minutes ago

Jon Venables: Pair Sentenced For 'Publishing Information' About James Bulger Killer

There is a global ban on publishing anything that reveals his identity.

PA Entertainment
James Bulger was abducted and murdered in Liverpool 25 years ago

A man and a woman have been given suspended jail sentences after they admitted publishing information online said to be about killer Jon Venables. 

He and Robert Thompson were both 10 when they kidnapped, tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool 25 years ago.

They both now live under new identities and there is a global ban on publishing anything that reveals or purports to reveal who they are. 

Richard McKeag, 28, received a 12-month sentence, while Natalie Barker, 36, was handed an eight-month sentence - both suspended for two years. 

The pair admitted contempt of court after breaching an injunction designed to prevent Venables’ identity being made public.

PA Ready News UK
Jon Venables was 10 when he took part in the kidnapping, torture and murder of two-year-old James
MORE: news Society and Culture Arts and Entertainment Crime and Justice Murder of James Bulger jon venables