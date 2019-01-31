PA Entertainment James Bulger was abducted and murdered in Liverpool 25 years ago

A man and a woman have been given suspended jail sentences after they admitted publishing information online said to be about killer Jon Venables.

He and Robert Thompson were both 10 when they kidnapped, tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool 25 years ago.

They both now live under new identities and there is a global ban on publishing anything that reveals or purports to reveal who they are.

Richard McKeag, 28, received a 12-month sentence, while Natalie Barker, 36, was handed an eight-month sentence - both suspended for two years.

The pair admitted contempt of court after breaching an injunction designed to prevent Venables’ identity being made public.