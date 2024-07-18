Jonathan Bailey via Associated Press

Jonathan Bailey had a beautiful reaction to the news he’d been nominated for his first Emmy.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that the Bridgerton star had been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category at the upcoming Emmys, for his work in the drama Fellow Travelers.

Reacting to the news, Jonathan insisted the significance of being a gay actor being recognised for portraying a queer love story on a mainstream platform was “not lost on me”.

“Playing Tim Laughlin was the experience of a lifetime, and I will carry him with me always,” the British actor said. “For this experience to be recognised in this way, and alongside Matt [Bomer], my ultimate co-pilot, is truly beyond measure.”

Jonathan continued: “It is not lost on me that this sort of recognition is rare. I’ve grown up savouring the minimal queer television and film on offer whilst battling problematic media and societal criticism of queer life.

“I have loved so many award-winning dramatic performances of gay characters but for Matt and I to be nominated together as gay actors feels like the sort of progress that would have made the world an easier place to grow up in. For that I am grateful and so unbelievably proud.”

“Thank you to the TV Academy for this opportunity,” he added.

Jonathan Bailey and his Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer via Associated Press

Shōgun is leading the way when it comes to the most nods at this year’s Emmys with a hefty 25, while The Bear set a new record as the most-nominated show in the comedy categories in the awards show’s history, after landing a total of 23.