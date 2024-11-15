Jonathan Bailey Instantly Regrets Sharing This Very Unusual 'Secret Talent'

Jonathan Bailey via Associated Press

Jonathan Bailey had a moment of instant regret when he let slip one of his hidden talents during a recent interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the magazine’s annual Hollywood issue, the Bridgerton star revealed that the gymnastics training he did as a child has left him with a “very bendy back, as shown in Wicked” when his character performs a backflip during one big number.

He was then asked if he had any additional “secret talents”, prompting the response: “I was going to say dexterous toes… but I would regret that, so I didn’t say it.”

“Nothing about this goes well,” he added, when prompted to reveal exactly what his unusual ability entails, but he eventually relented.

“I just remember entertaining my sisters by being able to pick things up with my toes, but like a monkey,” he admitted. “But we probably don’t need to put that in writing.”

Jonathan plays Fiyero in the much-hyped movie adaptation of Wicked, sharing the screen with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

It’s fair to say that 2024 has been another big year for the Olivier-winning actor, that has included an Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers, a return to the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton and even a memorable cameo in the most recent season of Heartstopper – all before Wicked hits cinemas in just one week.

Elsewhere in his Vanity Fair interview, Jonathan spoke more in depth about his brief role in Heartstopper, including how the cameo came about and what the award-winning teen drama means to him.