Jonathan Gullis Replaces Lee Anderson As Deputy Tory Chairman

Jonathan Gullis has been appointed deputy chairman of the Conservative Party as the Tories look to fill a Lee Anderson-shaped hole in their line-up

The outspoken Anderson quit the post on January 16 in order to rebel against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan, and has since left the party entirely to join Reform UK.

More than two months on, the Conservatives have now elevated Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent, to the prominent party position

Like Anderson, Gullis is seen as a “Red Wall” MP prepared to speak plainly on certain issues.

It comes during a government reshuffle after two ministers quit the government.

Armed forces minister James Heappey and skills minister Robert Halfon are also standing down as Tory MPs at the general elections.

Writing on social media this evening, party chairman Richard Holden said: “Great to announce that the inimitable Jonathan Gullis is becoming one of our Conservative deputy chairmen.

“The non-stop campaigning MP for Stoke On Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke is a formidable addition to the team as we build to the general election later this year.”

Gullis followed by saying on X: “Honoured to be asked by the prime minister Rishi Sunak to become deputy chairman of the Conservatives.

“I’m ready to take the fight to Sir Keir’s hopeless & hapless Labour Party. By sticking to the plan, we’ll grow the economy, stop the boats & level up across the country.”

Last year, Gullis, formerly a junior minister, was slammed over comments he made about missing migrant children from a hotel in Brighton that was run by the Home Office.

When a Labour MP raised the issue at prime minister’s questions, Gullis said: “Well, they shouldn’t have come here illegally.”

Gullis also joined Anderson in attacking Gary Lineker in 2022 after the Match of the Day host slammed the government’s Rwanda policy.

Blasting Lineker’s stance, Gullis argued: “Yet another breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules by Gary Lineker. But, sadly, spineless Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to Lineker previously.”

Lineker responded: “Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him?”