'Savages', 'Scrotes' And 'Scumbags': Tory MP Reveals What He Really Thinks Of His Constituents

A Tory backbencher said his own constituency was full of “scumbags”, “scrotes” and “savages” in a bizarre rant being shared on Twitter.

Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North since 2019, has filmed a particularly strange video of himself seemingly criticising his own area.

In a clip where he calls for more CCTV, better street lighting and more alley gates for the area, Gullis was particularly outspoken about some of his own constituents.

Listing areas which needed greater security, he said: “In places like Smallthorne where we sadly see scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community.

″In Cobridge where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs wreaking havoc on our community.

″And in Turnstall where savages and their anti-social behaviour causes mayhem for local businesses and local people.″

Think I'll be giving Stoke-on-Trent North a miss after listening to their Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, describe it as being filled with savages, scrotes & scumbags after 13 years of a Tory government being in charge. pic.twitter.com/1YqIYXgri0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 20, 2023

Gullis, known for being on the right of the Conservative Party, has a reputation for being rather outspoken and controversial.

In January, he was heard making a crass comment in the Commons about the UK’s missing migrant children. He is believed to have shouted: “Well, they shouldn’t have come here illegally.”

Earlier that month he also dubbed the teachers’ union leaders “a bolshevik and a commie” ahead of the strikes. A former teacher and trade union member himself, Gullis was an education minister under Liz Truss.

He’s had several unfortunate slip-ups in other ways too, once claiming bishops should not be “using the pulpit to preach from”.

So, Twitter wasted no time in mocking him again, this time over this particularly strange video.

The almost sentient Jonathan Gullis is asking you to sign his petition. But who is he petitioning? The Tory Council? The Tory MP (him)? The Tory Government? It's a mystery. But he needs a petition to do his job apparently. pic.twitter.com/c7LQ1nZcMB — Joe Dundas (@JoeDundas) February 19, 2023

In which Jonathan Gullis describes his own constituents as ‘savages’, ‘scroats’ and ‘scumbags’.



He would know, I guess 🤷🏼♂️.



pic.twitter.com/91rUTvaHf9 — Cllr Leo Montague (@LeoMontague91) February 19, 2023