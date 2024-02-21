Capital Radio Announces Former Radio 1 Star As Roman Kemp's Breakfast Replacement

Jordan North in the Capital studio Global

Capital bosses have announced that Jordan North will take over as host of the station’s flagship breakfast show.

Jordan made headlines last week when he stepped down from the Radio 1 drivetime show with immediate effect, and it’s now been revealed he’ll be taking over from Roman Kemp as host of Capital Breakfast as of next month.

Advertisement

Roman announced the news during his show on Wednesday morning, telling his successor: “You are going to absolutely love this, Jordan. I have so much faith in you, mate.

“It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that. Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan.”

Watch the big moment Jordan North was announced as the new host of Capital Breakfast 😍 pic.twitter.com/UAFtbYd7ab — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) February 21, 2024

Celebrating the news, Jordan said: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital – I can’t wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.

Advertisement

“Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Roman Kemp Joe Maher via Getty Images

In addition to his work on Radio 1, Jordan is known for his stint on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, as well as the podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, which he co-hosts with William Hanson.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Radio 1 slot will be filled by former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing – a decision which has already sparked a lot of debate about the reality star’s credentials.

Jamie Laing Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jordan will make his debut as Capital Breakfast’s new host in April.

He’ll be co-presenting with the slot’s existing team Sian Welby and Chris Stark, while Vick Hope will remain as Jamie Laing’s drivetime co-host on Radio 1.