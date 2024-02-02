Mo Gilligan on stage during last year's Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

Brit Awards organisers have unveiled the show’s new presenting team, following the departure of Mo Gilligan.

Mo had fronted the Brits for the past two years, taking over the gig from Jack Whitehall, but announced last year he would be unable to return in 2024 due to his touring commitments in the States.

It’s now been revealed that Brits bosses are taking a rather different approach this time around, putting together a new trio to front the awards.

After previously winning praise for presenting certain segments with Mo in the last two years, Maya Jama has been confirmed as the first of three new hosts at the 2024 Brits.

Also on the line-up are Radio 1 favourite Clara Amfo and The One Show’s Roman Kemp.

“I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the Brits for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up – so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!” Maya enthused.

“It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent.”

Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama at the 2022 Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

Clara agreed that the Brits was a “bucket list” job for her, adding: “I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one.”

Roman also described landing the Brits role as a “real ‘pinch me’ moment” and an “honour”.

“To be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year,” he said.

Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama presented the award for International Group together during last year's Brits John Phillips via Getty Images

Brits bosses announced this year’s nominees last week, with chart-topping singer Raye leading the charge with an impressive seven nominations, the most of any artist in history on a single night.