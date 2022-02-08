Mo Gilligan Puts Brits Co-Host Maya Jama On The Spot About Rumoured Engagement

Mo Gilligan put Maya Jama on the spot about her rumoured engagement during Tuesday night’s Brit Awards.

Last month, reports claimed the TV presenter had become engaged to boyfriend Ben Simmons after he apparently popped the question over Christmas.

She was pictured Maya flashing a huge diamond ring on a coffee run in January, which experts have valued at £600k.

After showcasing the ring once again on the Brits red carpet on Tuesday night, Mo couldn’t help but ask her about it as she joined him as a co-host during the ceremony.

Maya Jama flashed the rock on the Brit Awards red carpet JMEnternational via Getty Images

In a chat about how the night was going, Mo took a moment to point out the rock.

“Maya, I can’t have you here without talking about that amazing rock on your finger,” he said.

“Listen, that is the size of a small studio bedroom flat in London, I’m telling you. It looks fantastic though, you’re working it.”

Clearly not intent on revealing any details, Maya replied: “Come on, let’s move on.”

Seems we’re going to have to wait for any sort of confirmation.

Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama ITV

Of course, Maya wasn’t the only one who was getting fans talking with the sparkler they were sporting at the event.

Adele fans noticed something rather large on her engagement finger as she walked the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Many speculated that she could be engaged to her boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul.

Adele on the Brits red carpet David M. Benett via Getty Images

HuffPost UK has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this week, Adele indirectly shot down speculation that her relationship with Rich was on the rocks, with a low-key message on social media. In an Instagram post announcing she was planning to perform at the Brits and appear on Graham Norton’s talk show while in London, she joked: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”