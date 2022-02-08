Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan was forced to apologise after he “got a little carried away” and dropped an F-bomb in the middle of the live broadcast.

On Tuesday night, the Masked Singer judge made his debut as Brits host, taking over from fellow comedian Jack Whitehall, who fronted the previous four shows.

While introducing the British Dance Act category, Mo slipped into a character, during which he may have got a bit too swept up in the moment, declaring: “Yeah, I drive a fucking Range Rover.”

Later in the show, Mo apologised to viewers for the explicit gaffe, joking that he “lost himself”.

“Guys, earlier in the show, I got a little carried away and swore,” he said. “Apologies for any offence caused. I lost myself.”

As fellow presenter Maya Jama assured him it “happens to the best of us”, he then commented: “Auntie Patrice won’t be happy. No curried goat for me.”

“Sorry, Auntie,” Maya added.

Mo Gilligan on stage at the Brits David M. Benett via Getty Images

Earlier in the show, Mo poked fun at prime minister Boris Johnson over the ongoing “partygate” saga.

“We all love a party,” he said. “Speaking of parties – Boris, I know you’re watching, I know you love a party.

“Come on, my guy. Come down, man – I know you like a cheeseboard. Look at you looking for the Dairylea.”

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz were the top artists at this year’s Brits, with four nominations each. All four of them received nods in the prestigious Album Of The Year category, as did Best Rock/Alternative Act recipient Sam Fender.

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Brits in the gallery below...