Anne-Marie on stage at the 2022 Brit Awards David M. Benett via Getty Images

Anne-Marie has won praise for soldiering on after she took a tumble during her performance at the Brit Awards.

During Tuesday night’s live show, the chart-topping star took to the stage where she and rapper KSI performed a medley of their respective hits.

Advertisement

The performance began with the singer coming down a short staircase while performing her Little Mix collab Kiss My (Uh Oh).

Unfortunately, as the Queen of Pop herself can tell you, stairs and Brits performances don’t always mix, which Anne-Marie discovered the hard way as she lost her balance and fell down in the middle of her song.

Advertisement

Anne Marie 😭😭😭 I screamed and I feel so bad but the way she carried on like a STAR 👏🏼 #BRITS #BRITS2022 pic.twitter.com/ZWseg6P6Im — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 8, 2022

Like Madonna before her, Anne-Marie immediately picked herself up and carried on, finishing the performance in style.

The Voice coach’s recovery didn’t go unnoticed, with Brits viewers showering her in praise for not letting the slip-up get her down (and suffice to say, there were a fair few Madge comparisons out there too)...

Advertisement

well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/6JPrdrRjSs — ugly sad (@robynclairee) February 8, 2022

Anne Marie you are a legend !! Go girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #brits2022 #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/HSucmpl7tC — Oh my days gal !!! 💙 (@ashbabe11) February 8, 2022

Oh no Anne Marie 🙈😂 Poor Gal! I was literally thinking ‘if that was me I’d fall down those stairs’ and well…. I’m getting Madonna 2014 flashbacks! Good on her for carrying on though! — Gem (@YouOkHunz) February 8, 2022

Babe @AnneMarie remains my Queen.



As someone who has fallen twice recently on a night out I feel this. Hard.



The recovery was 🔥



(Also remember when it happened to Madonna? Proving the best of us fall and get up to slay)#BRITs — Anisa Subedar (@TheAnisaSubedar) February 8, 2022

Oh @AnneMarie girl! We’ve all done it 🤷‍♀️ — Erin Hart (@ErinJessicaHart) February 8, 2022

Oh nooo Anne-Marie vs stairs! She styled it out well to be fair #brits2022 — Luisa-Christie 💘 (@luisachristie) February 8, 2022

#brits2022 Fair play Anne Marie, you didn't even miss a word of the song. If that'd been me, I'd be a blubbering wreck out the back somewhere with the first aider. This woman is a real performer - respect x — we'reinthistogether (@WendySm16506738) February 8, 2022

You scared me @AnneMarie 😭 I hope you’re okay! And you slayed the whole performance like the legend you are 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VQdJrQmbBr — carolina ▽ (@breakuperrie) February 8, 2022

Props to Anne Marie though, her voice didn't even falter when she went down #brits2022 — Luna Lovegood (@DanDan_Nika) February 8, 2022

Omg @AnneMarie you came back well girl!!! You are human not a robot ❤️❤️❤️❤️ smashed it!!! #bekind @BRITs #brits2022 — Liam Plant (@mrliamplant) February 8, 2022

Respect to Anne-Marie for carrying on. #brits2022 — Courtney Leighanna E (@PlanetSteinfeld) February 8, 2022

anne-marie played that fall off so well #brits2022 — ciara 💌 (@defencelessnrs) February 8, 2022

Don't worry Anne Marie, we've all been there, falling down nightclub stairs. #brits2022 — Jess Day (@thejessica_day) February 8, 2022

Making light of the fall, Anne-Marie tweeted shortly afterwards: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

Anne-Marie and KSI had been nominated for Song Of The Year at the Brits for their Digital Farm Animals collaboration Don’t Play, but lost out to Adele’s number one smash Easy On Me.

Earlier in the night, Anne-Marie was seen walking the red carpet where she and her close pal Ed Sheeran struck a pose for photographers.

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ed is one of the night’s top nominees, alongside Adele, Little Simz and Dave, with each of them receiving four nods in total.

Advertisement

Check out all the snaps you need to see from this year’s Brits red carpet in the gallery below…