Anne-Marie has won praise for soldiering on after she took a tumble during her performance at the Brit Awards.
During Tuesday night’s live show, the chart-topping star took to the stage where she and rapper KSI performed a medley of their respective hits.
The performance began with the singer coming down a short staircase while performing her Little Mix collab Kiss My (Uh Oh).
Unfortunately, as the Queen of Pop herself can tell you, stairs and Brits performances don’t always mix, which Anne-Marie discovered the hard way as she lost her balance and fell down in the middle of her song.
Like Madonna before her, Anne-Marie immediately picked herself up and carried on, finishing the performance in style.
The Voice coach’s recovery didn’t go unnoticed, with Brits viewers showering her in praise for not letting the slip-up get her down (and suffice to say, there were a fair few Madge comparisons out there too)...
Making light of the fall, Anne-Marie tweeted shortly afterwards: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”
Anne-Marie and KSI had been nominated for Song Of The Year at the Brits for their Digital Farm Animals collaboration Don’t Play, but lost out to Adele’s number one smash Easy On Me.
Earlier in the night, Anne-Marie was seen walking the red carpet where she and her close pal Ed Sheeran struck a pose for photographers.
Ed is one of the night’s top nominees, alongside Adele, Little Simz and Dave, with each of them receiving four nods in total.
