Ed Sheeran's Brits Performance Got The Heavy Metal Treatment And No-One Knew Quite What To Make Of It

Ed Sheeran opened this year's Brit Awards Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Over the course of the Brit Awards’ history, we’ve had some absolutely iconic duets.

Who could forget Kylie Minogue and Justin Timberlake teaming up? And then there was Rihanna with The Klaxons? A stone-cold classic.

But one thing we definitely were not expecting to see this year was Ed Sheeran getting his heavy metal on with Bring Me The Horizon.

The singer teamed up with the rockers to open the Brits on Tuesday night, with a version of his hit Bad Habits like no other he’d done before.

can confirm this @edsheeran x @bmthofficial show opener is everything i wanted and somehow even more #BRITs



Watch now: https://t.co/ctmwJX9jb3 pic.twitter.com/Nw0LibmS7m — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

It’s fair to say that no one knew quite what to make of it all, with the performance splitting fan reaction right down the middle.

Here are some of our favourite tweets...

Ed Sheeran with bring me the horizon was not on my brits bingo card #brits #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/HjdbNFAHio — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) February 8, 2022

Not an Ed Sheeran and Bring Me collab to open the #brits pic.twitter.com/n873iZTBAc — Jess 🪐 (@jessxroug) February 8, 2022

Ed Sheeran x Bring Me The Horizon. Classic #Brits rogue combo — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) February 8, 2022

ed sheeran *with* bring me the horizon



w h a t — paul dracula (@TECHNOlR) February 8, 2022

The Brits are opening with Ed Sheeran collaborating with Bring Me the Horizon, and this is the chaos I appreciate. pic.twitter.com/qFUEvRI69o — Annie Zaleski (@anniezaleski) February 8, 2022

wtf ed sheeran x bring me the horizon is a collab nobody ever asked for but it actually goes off so hard omg #brits — sam (@saamcarr) February 8, 2022

I really thought I’d misheard when they said “Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon”. I wish I had. #BritAwards — Emily Heward (@EmilyHeward) February 8, 2022

Are Bring me the horizon really duetting with Ed Sheeran or is this another example of Apple spying on me and tailoring content based on my car playlists once again? — Steve Anderson (@steveanderson87) February 8, 2022

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me is a fever dream and a half #BRITs — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) February 8, 2022

Okay, for the opener, why don’t we take Ed Sheeran, and add Bring Me The Horizon for no reason? #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/EutUBp139P — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 8, 2022

I actually BEG that they release Bad Habits Ed Sheeran x Bring Me The Horizon on Spotify #brits20 — Abi (@bmthdrown_) February 8, 2022

when they announced ed sheeran and bring me the horizon my metalhead dad was in such a state of shock that he said “is that the name of the song?” — Kat (@INN0MEDELPADRE) February 8, 2022

SORRY ED SHEERAN W BRING ME THE HORIZON???? DECEASED THIS IS INSANEEEE 😍 #brits2022 — Mais (@maisierawle) February 8, 2022

Ed and Bring Me’s collaboration was not the only one of the night, though, as Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals also came together for a special mash-up.

However, things went a little less smoothly as Anne-Marie suffered an on-stage fall right at the start of their performance.

The spirit of Madonna truly lives on.