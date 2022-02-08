Ed Sheeran's Brits Performance Got The Heavy Metal Treatment And No-One Knew Quite What To Make Of It

Over the course of the Brit Awards’ history, we’ve had some absolutely iconic duets.
Who could forget Kylie Minogue and Justin Timberlake teaming up? And then there was Rihanna with The Klaxons? A stone-cold classic.
But one thing we definitely were not expecting to see this year was Ed Sheeran getting his heavy metal on with Bring Me The Horizon.
The singer teamed up with the rockers to open the Brits on Tuesday night, with a version of his hit Bad Habits like no other he’d done before.
It’s fair to say that no one knew quite what to make of it all, with the performance splitting fan reaction right down the middle.
Here are some of our favourite tweets...
Ed and Bring Me’s collaboration was not the only one of the night, though, as Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals also came together for a special mash-up.
However, things went a little less smoothly as Anne-Marie suffered an on-stage fall right at the start of their performance.
The spirit of Madonna truly lives on.