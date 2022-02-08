Mo Gilligan Makes A Cheeky Dig At Boris Johnson Over Partygate At The Brits: 'I Know You Love A Party'

There was no way the Brit Awards were going to pass without a little joke at Boris Johnson’s expense was there?
With partygate still fresh in everyone’s minds, new Brits host Mo Gilligan took aim at the prime minister with a cheeky jab about his apparent love of partying during the ceremony on Tuesday.
Following Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals’ performance (which featured a somewhat awkward moment for Anne-Marie), Mo even invited the PM down to the O2 to share in a cheeseboard.
“We all love a party... Speaking of parties – Boris, I know you’re watching, I know you love a party.
“Come on my guy, come down man – I know you like a cheeseboard. Look at you looking for the Dairylea.”
The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating 12 separate gatherings in No.10 and Whitehall during 2020 and 2021 – including three that Johnson is known to have attended and the one in the PM’s Downing Street flat – to find out whether lockdown laws were broken.
Hundreds of documents and photographs were passed to the police as evidence by the investigation team led by senior official Sue Gray, whose interim report last Monday highlighted “failures of leadership and judgment” at the heart of government.
Downing Street also said Johnson will reveal if he has been hit with a fine for breaching coronavirus rules.
Mo isn’t the first celeb to make a have a laugh at the PM’s expense over the scandal.
Earlier this week, ABBA’s Benny Andersson had the best response to reports their music was played during one of the alleged parties at Downing Street.