Daisy May Cooper Admits She 'Had The Horrors So Bad' After Sugababes Joke At Brit Awards

Seline Hizli and Daisy May Cooper on stage during the 2023 Brit Awards Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Daisy May Cooper has admitted she had “the horrors” the day after this year’s Brit Awards due to an ill-advised joke she made about the Sugababes during the ceremony.

While presenting the prize for Best Rock/Alternative Act at this year’s awards show, the This Country star enthused: “In the toilets earlier we saw the Sugababes – and they weren’t doing coke, they were lovely.”

Advertisement

Although ITV attempted to censor Daisy’s remark during the live broadcast, they acted slightly too late, and it went out unedited.

Thoughts and prayers to the “Audio Muted” team failing to mute Daisy May Cooper talking about the Sugababes in the toilets #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xOOEGKDPlp — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

Reflecting on the incident during an interview with Bustle, Daisy revealed: “I had the horrors so much the next day.

“That didn’t come across the way I wanted it to. They were actually doing their lip liner and they were lovely. I honestly thought that after I might have to kill myself.”

Advertisement

Daisy added that while her joke “came across so bad”, she ultimately “couldn’t give a fuck” as it “came from a good place”.

Sugababes at the 2023 Brit Awards Samir Hussein via Getty Images

But Daisy isn’t the only one of this year’s Brits presenters whose comedy didn’t exactly go down a storm on the night.

Musician Tom Grennan had to issue a statement days after the ceremony, after he made a choice remark about co-presenter Ellie Goulding’s outfit, which incorporated a black breastplate into its design.

“What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong,” he insisted. “The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said.”

Advertisement