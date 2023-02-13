Sam Smith's Designer Reveals Secrets Of Iconic Brits Red Carpet Outfit

Sam Smith Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

The fashion designer behind Sam Smith’s incredible red carpet look at Saturday’s Brit Awards has revealed the secrets of the outfit that got everyone talking.

The Stay With Me singer made an eye-catching appearance as they posed for photographers at London’s O2 Arena wearing an inflatable latex jumpsuit.

The custom-made outfit certainly made an impression, with fashion designer Harri appearing on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain to discuss his creation.

Speaking to hosts Robert Rinder and Ranvir Singh, Harri revealed he first started making inflatable trousers in 2020, having been inspired by his dog.

“It’s me thinking from his point of view how he sees me from such a short angle,” he said.

Harri received the call from Sam after seeing his work, but had just four days to turn around a custom-made outfit that was even bolder than his previous designs.

“A lot of emotions and a lot of work went in to it,” Harri said. “I’ve worked with proportions before, but never that big that Sam was wearing on Saturday.”

Harri made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Harri revealed that the outfit is also not as difficult to get in and out of as many might think, given its material.

He said: “It’s cut to precision, made to body... I work with clients personally, so it is made for them to get in and out of, like you wear your trousers. It’s like a tailored suit or trouser.”

He added that Sam walked from their car to the red carpet with the outfit fully inflated, adding: “I think they did a fantastic job walking in it.”

Sam had a change of costume later in the evening, when they took to the stage with Kim Petras for an arresting performance of their chart-topping collaboration Unholy.

