Joshua Bassett Says He Nearly Died After Olivia Rodrigo Released 'Drivers License'

Joshua Bassett Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Joshua Bassett has spoken publicly about the near-fatal health crisis he experienced last year as public scrutiny over his private life reached a fever pitch.

The actor, best known for his role on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, spent much of 2021 amid a frenzy of media speculation following the release of his co-star Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout smash, Drivers License.

Advertisement

Many fans speculated that the song was inspired by a real-life, behind-the-scenes romance between Joshua and Olivia, and their subsequent breakup.

Though Olivia has never clarified the inspiration behind the chart-topping track, that didn’t stop legions of fans from inundating Joshua with hateful comments and even online death threats.

Advertisement

Speaking to People in an interview published earlier this week, Joshua said the stress he subsequently experienced led to him being hospitalised with heart failure in January 2021, just days after Drivers License dropped.

“I was sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day,” he explained. “I couldn’t even stand up for longer than 30 seconds ... I felt my heart literally failing. I was like, ‘This isn’t just anxiety. This is bad’.”

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Joshua was then diagnosed with septic shock, and was told his illness may have been brought on my stress.

“The doctors were like, ‘If you hadn’t checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,’” he recalled.

“It’s wild that I was this close to taking another nap.”

In the end, Joshua said he was hospitalised for nine days in all, and continued to experience depression and panic attacks after he was discharged. He went on to credit his therapist, along with yoga and meditation, with helping him regain his footing.

Advertisement

These days, Joshua is hopeful to kick off a new chapter. In June of last year, he came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, and has since emerged as an outspoken advocate for queer youth. Last month, he unveiled a new pop single, Doppelgänger.

He also stars in the new Disney+ movie, Better Nate Than Ever, a coming-of-age story about a misfit teen (played by Rueby Wood) who runs away to New York in hopes of pursuing Broadway stardom.

Regarding his latest endeavours, Joshua told People: “Everything I do aligns with what I needed when I was 10.”