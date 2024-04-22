Josie Gibson on the set of This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Josie Gibson has spoken out amid speculation that she and fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern are an item.

The daytime star and Dancing On Ice host sparked a lot of conversation earlier this month when they were snapped appearing to hold hands on the set of Ant and Dec’s final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

At the time, Josie wound up fuelling this conversation when she told the Daily Mail: “I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go. But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me.”

However, for those who took the former Big Brother winner at her word, she’s now insisted she was only joking.

When the subject of the Catchphrase host was raised, Josie told OK! magazine: “He’s so lovely. We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air. But he’s so nice.”

Stephen Mulhern Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

She added: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that.”

After initially rising to fame on Channel 4’s final series of Big Brother in 2010, which she won, Josie is now best known for her work on This Morning.

Beginning as a roving reporter, Josie now regularly fronts the main show, and has interviewed everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Pink to Santa Claus.