Journalist Referred To A&E Over Suicidal Thoughts Left With Nothing But A Print-Out

A woman who went to A&E when she was feeling suicidal has hit out at the London hospital after she was sent home with just an advice slip asking: “Are you feeling the strain?” Emily Reynolds, 26, said she was given the sheet of paper after seeing six health professionals at A&E. The print-out, seen by HuffPost UK, recommends a free workshop program to learn “relaxation techniques”, as well as the phone number for a mental health crisis service. But Reynolds, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago, claims she had already called the helpline earlier that day, and told them she felt suicidal and unable to cope. Counsellors on the helpline advised her to go to A&E, where she claims she was seen by a doctor, nurse, psychiatric nurse and liaison team consisting of a mental health nurse and a trainee. “After that assessment, they decided I wasn’t a high enough risk to be taken as an inpatient so I was immediately discharged from A&E,” she told HuffPost UK.

Supplied Emily Reynolds

Reynolds said the experience left her feeling “hopeless”. The writer was able to secure an appointment to see a crisis team in a month’s time. “It seems ludicrous that a ‘crisis’ appointment would be a month away,” she said. “What I find really distressing is that people who can’t advocate for themselves are being put through these experiences... They are far more vulnerable than me and they are being failed.” Replying to a thread on Twitter posted by Reynolds, which went viral, one person said after being admitted to A&E following attempted suicide, they waited 24 hours to see a psychiatrist for an appointment that lasted just 30 minutes. “He handed me a piece of paper with crisis numbers,” the Twitter user wrote. “I was given no referral to a psychiatric unit despite telling them I was still at risk. I got a phone number. That was it.” Others shared similar stories of being given print-outs or told to read self-help books. According to NHS guidance, a mental health crisis should be taken as seriously as a medical emergency. People are advised to go to A&E directly if they need immediate help and are worried about their own safety. An example given is if a person is close to acting on suicidal thoughts or has seriously harmed themselves. Once at A&E, a team should tend to their immediate physical and mental health need, guidance states. Many hospitals now have a liaison psychiatry team designed to bridge the gap between physical and mental healthcare. If this service is not available, the guidance says the A&E team should contact the local on-call mental health services, such as the crisis resolution and home treatment teams (CRHTs), which should assess the person, decide on the best course of care, and determine whether they can go home or need to be admitted to hospital.

sturti via Getty Images