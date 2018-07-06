One In Six People Who Have Money Problems Have Had Suicidal Thoughts

One in six people who have experienced money problems (16%) have had suicidal thoughts because of their financial situation, according to research by the charity Mental Health UK.

A quarter of adults who have experienced money problems said they felt guilty and 41% felt embarrassed, according to a YouGov survey of 2,000 UK adults for the charity. Half of the adults questioned said they wouldn’t know where to get support and 28% didn’t talk about these problems to anyone.

Chris Lynch, from Chester, suffered from debt problems around the same time as he developed mental health problems while at university.

“I was drinking a lot and debts began to build. As I got into work both mental health problems and debts continued to get worse. At one point I was in £30,000 of debt,” he said.

“I never thought I’d be alive long enough to pay it back, so I didn’t really worry about the debt. Looking back, I could easily have ended up homeless or ending my life.”