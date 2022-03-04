The View presenter Joy Behar Lou Rocco via Getty Images/Screenshot “The View” via Twitter

The View panellist Joy Behar quickly turned things around after an embarrassing on-air mishap involving a swivel chair.

The 79-year-old presenter walked out onstage as usual at the beginning of Thursday’s live show.

However, as soon as she took a seat, she quickly fell out of her chair and had quite the tumble.

Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today.



"25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022

Her co-hosts and a member of the show’s crew quickly came to her aid.

As Joy was lifted to her feet, her co-host Sunny Hostin rose to her defence.

“Let me tell you, these chairs are dangerous!” she said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also had Joy’s back.

“These chairs move!” the Oscar winner insisted, demonstrating the danger of the apparatus by spinning her chair in circles. “You touch it and you’re on the ground!”

“It’s happened to all of us at one time or another,” Sunny added.

Joy was good-natured about the awkward moment, joking: “In 25 years, that has never happened. Who do I sue? Who do I sue?”

Once she got herself together, Joy proclaimed: “I went flying!”

The moment quickly went viral, and later on in the show the women decided to clarify a little rumour people had apparently been texting them — that co-host Sara Haines had actually tripped Joy over.

“Today, I did not trip her. Today,” she added, jokingly.

“She did not do it,” Whoopi said. “All of you stop sending us texts, that’s not what happened.”

Whoopi then proceeded to demonstrate — yet again — how treacherous the chairs are, and said that everyone on the show hates them.