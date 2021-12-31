19 Joyful Moments From 2021 That Gave Us All The Feels

Let’s face it, it’s been another tricky year for us all but thankfully, there was still plenty of joyful, heartwarming stuff to distract us from the all the doom and gloom.
From the Euros and the Olympics to David Beckham’s naked bum and Harry Styles being, well, Harry Styles, here’s a reminder why it was worth getting up each morning.
The moment The Masked Singer star Martine McCutcheon’s son found out she was Swan was ❤️
And The Masked Dancer’s Louise Redknapp’s son had a similar reaction when he found out she was Flamingo
Orlando Bloom’s wobbly phone video of Katy Perry’s explosive inauguration performance was couple’s goals
Dolly Parton delivering a musical PSA as she got her Covid vaccine (that she helped fund) was instantly iconic
Tiffany Haddish’s reaction to finding out she’d won a Grammy was absolutely priceless
Glenn Close dancing to Da Butt at The Oscars was something none of us saw coming
A shirtless David Beckham. A cute dog. It’s the simple things.
Adele was all of us as she went from horror to delight over England’s winning Euro 2020 semi-final goal
England player Bukayo Saka was the very personification of joy when he rebooted the World Cup unicorns...
As was the moment when his England team mate Mason Mount gifted his shirt to this totally overwhelmed young fan....
Dolly Parton slipping into a bunny outfit to recreate her Playboy magazine cover for her husband’s 79th birthday was a gift for us all
The moment Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black and his mum realised he’d won the diving with his partner Matty Lee was TV (and Olympic) gold
As was the sight of Tom chilling in the stands with a spot of knitting
Max Whitlock’s young daughter surprising the OIympian at Heathrow Airport was a whole bundle of joy
As was Dwayne Johnson surprising fans on a Hollywood bus tour
Helen Mirren and Megan Thee Stallion dancing together. That is all.
David Beckham flashed his bum in an incredible act of generosity and we are eternally grateful
Harry Styles got fans at one of his US gigs to sing Happy Birthday to his mum... and naaaaaawwww
