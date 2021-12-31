19 Joyful Moments From 2021 That Gave Us All The Feels

Let’s face it, it’s been another tricky year for us all but thankfully, there was still plenty of joyful, heartwarming stuff to distract us from the all the doom and gloom.

From the Euros and the Olympics to David Beckham’s naked bum and Harry Styles being, well, Harry Styles, here’s a reminder why it was worth getting up each morning.

The moment The Masked Singer star Martine McCutcheon’s son found out she was Swan was ❤️

And The Masked Dancer’s Louise Redknapp’s son had a similar reaction when he found out she was Flamingo

P.s I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then 😂 Xxx 💗🦩 @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedDancerUK pic.twitter.com/RdXGZ3iPid — Louise Redknapp (@LouiseRedknapp) May 30, 2021

Orlando Bloom’s wobbly phone video of Katy Perry’s explosive inauguration performance was couple’s goals

Dolly Parton delivering a musical PSA as she got her Covid vaccine (that she helped fund) was instantly iconic

Tiffany Haddish’s reaction to finding out she’d won a Grammy was absolutely priceless

How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

Glenn Close dancing to Da Butt at The Oscars was something none of us saw coming

A shirtless David Beckham. A cute dog. It’s the simple things.

Adele was all of us as she went from horror to delight over England’s winning Euro 2020 semi-final goal

England player Bukayo Saka was the very personification of joy when he rebooted the World Cup unicorns...

Bukayo Saka Getty

As was the moment when his England team mate Mason Mount gifted his shirt to this totally overwhelmed young fan....

Just when you think #ENG winning couldn't get any better, you see this video. ❤️ #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/XSNrLdUSyr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 8, 2021

Dolly Parton slipping into a bunny outfit to recreate her Playboy magazine cover for her husband’s 79th birthday was a gift for us all

The moment Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black and his mum realised he’d won the diving with his partner Matty Lee was TV (and Olympic) gold

Cutest think I have seen ever!!@DLanceBlack and Tom Daley's mother reaction to Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994 ) and Matty Lee winning a gold medal at the Olympics is so sweet!! #gold #Olympics

(Source: Dustin Lance Black Instagram) pic.twitter.com/SvR15azpGw — Yushika (@yushika97) July 26, 2021

As was the sight of Tom chilling in the stands with a spot of knitting

Clive Rose via Getty Images

Max Whitlock’s young daughter surprising the OIympian at Heathrow Airport was a whole bundle of joy

What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn’t think they were meeting me at the airport!



Wow it feels good to be home 😊 pic.twitter.com/bdEWqbUbGz — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 3, 2021

As was Dwayne Johnson surprising fans on a Hollywood bus tour

Helen Mirren and Megan Thee Stallion dancing together. That is all.

Helen Mirren with Megan Thee Stallion in Venice pic.twitter.com/p6FNCUUzsC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2021

David Beckham flashed his bum in an incredible act of generosity and we are eternally grateful

Harry Styles got fans at one of his US gigs to sing Happy Birthday to his mum... and naaaaaawwww

Harry talking about his mom @MrsAnneTwist and asking the crowd to sing her Happy Birthday in Uncasville N1 🥰💓

Via reiqning



pic.twitter.com/t6I9UHBGow — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) October 22, 2021