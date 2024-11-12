Jude Law Admits He Thinks Making This 'Cheesy' Film Was A 'Bad Move'

Jude Law via Associated Press

Jude Law is reflecting on one particular misstep earlier on in his career.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the British actor opens up about the decision to follow his Oscar-nominated performance in the period drama Cold Mountain with Alfie, a remake of the hit 60s film which proved to be a critical and commercial flop.

“I was in a really strong position [at that time] because I’d just had another [Oscar] nomination on the back of Cold Mountain, and for Alfie to be the film I chose to do quite soon after that, I think was a bad move,” Jude admitted.

Advertisement

The magazine noted that Jude realised when he first watched the film at an official screening that it turned out markedly different to how he intended.

“I just felt it hadn’t elevated [the material] and felt a little light, a little too cheesy,” he recalled. “I think it was made for too much money, and I was probably paid too much money, which I underestimated at the time.”

Jude Law in the 2004 remake of Alfie Moviestore/Shutterstock

He continued: “I kicked myself that I’d done something that was leaning into the heartthrob and the charismatic lead and it hadn’t worked.

Advertisement

“Everyone has hits, everyone has flops. But yes, I think it did [knock my confidence].

“It also made me aware that, when you are fresh out of the gate, everyone is intrigued and everyone wants a piece of you. And then as soon as you have a couple of misfires, their attention goes elsewhere.

“And so there’s a part of you also thinking, ‘Oh, OK, how do I get that attention back?’.”

Since then, Jude has plenty more hits under his belt, including Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes movies, the Melissa McCarthy action comedy Spy and the Fantastic Beasts series, in which he plays a young Albus Dumbledore.

Last month, Jude cast doubt on the future of the Harry Potter spin-off series, although in his GQ profile, he made it clear he would play Dumbledore again if given the opportunity.