Eddie Redmayne Gives 'Very Frank' 3-Word Answer About The Future Of Fantastic Beasts

Eddie Redmayne via Associated Press

Eddie Redmayne gave a “very frank” response when asked about the future of his Wizarding World movie series.

The Oscar winner played Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter spin-off film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling initially announced the series would be made up of five films off the back of the first movie’s success.

However, follow-ups The Crimes Of Grindelwald and The Secrets Of Dumbledore proved less popular with critics and movie-goers, with Variety reporting back in 2022 that the future of the franchise was “in limbo”.

During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Eddie was asked if he had any insight into whether people have seen the last of Newt on the big screen.

“They probably have,” he admitted. “That was a very frank answer, but yeah. And that’s as far as I know.

“I mean, you’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros. and JK Rowling, but as far as I know, that’s it.”

Eddie Redmayne in 2018's The Crimes Of Grindelwald Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Eddie did say that his Fantastic Beasts character “may come back” in some form in the Harry Potter section of Florida’s Universal Studios amusement park, which would allow fans “a glimpse of what he was up to in Paris”.

However, beyond that, Eddie seems convinced that no Fantastic Beasts films are in the pipeline.

Jude Law – who played Dumbledore in the most recent two Fantastic Beasts films – also told Variety this week that he believes the series is “on hold”.

Echoing Eddie, he said: “My guess would be that, now that they’re doing ‘Harry Potter’ as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon.”

Jude Law via Associated Press

The Fantastic Beasts series previously came under fire in 2017, when it was revealed that Johnny Depp had been cast as the dark wizard Grindelwald, at a time when he had been accused of abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Rowling said on her website at the time: “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

“I’ve loved writing the first two screenplays and I can’t wait for fans to see The Crimes Of Grindelwald. I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”

Depp subsequently took legal action against The Sun newspaper over an article which referred to him as a “wife beater”.