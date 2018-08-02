Fox 8 Franklyn Williams was gagged in an Ohio court after refusing to stop talking

An armed robber had his mouth taped shut during his sentencing at a US court in an incident slammed as “humiliating” and “wrong”, by a civil liberties organisation.

​Franklyn Williams reportedly interrupted Judge John Russo repeatedly during his hearing at Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and was warned several time to be quiet.

The 32-year-old complained about authorities removing his possessions from his cell, and only meeting his attorney “the other day” – complaints Judge Russo said were raised at the wrong time.

“Mr Williams, I’m the judge in the matter,” Judge Russo said, before adding: “Shut your mouth and I will tell you when you can talk. You got it?”

Williams continued to complain, claiming the judge was not letting him tell his side of the story.