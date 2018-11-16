The US Department of Justice has inadvertently named Julian Assange in a court document which suggests the WikiLeaks founder may have been charged in secret.

A court filing from a prosecutor in Virginia in a case unrelated to Assange mentions his name twice.

The document, which urges a judge to keep the matter sealed, states that the charges “would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested in connection with the charges in the criminal complaint and can therefore no longer evade or avoid arrest and extradition”.

The prosecutor later says that “due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged”.