Dame June Whitfield’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ co-stars have led tributes to the actress, following sad news of her death.

The 93-year-old played the mother of Edina Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders) and shortly after her death was confirmed, many of the show’s famous faces shared kind words.

Speaking to ITV News, Joanna Lumley paid tribute to her “darling friend”.

“I shall never forget her sensational talent, humour and her generosity to us all who had the joy of working with her on ‘Ab Fab’,” she said. “She will always have a most special place in my heart.”

Some of the sitcom’s other stars tweeted: