As part of its campaign to cut down on the single-use plastics used in takeaways, Just Eat is running a six-week trial of using 100% plant-based sachets for its tomato ketchup, garlic and herb sauces, which will decompose in six weeks if composted or thrown in the bin.
And in addition to their plastic-free (and therefore less pollutive) credentials, the sachets are made from seaweed, making them completely edible.
The trial – currently being run at The Fat Pizza in Southend, one of the takeaway service’s restaurant partners – will assess the possibility of rolling out the seaweed sauce sachets more broadly across its 29,000 restaurant partners across the UK.
“At Just Eat, we’re committed to helping reduce the impact of the takeaway industry on plastic waste levels,” Graham Corfield, UK’s managing director of Just Eat, said. “We’re delighted to now be taking our commitment a step further.”
The sachets are produced by Skipping Rocks lab, a sustainable packaging startup. “We are passionate about pioneering the use of natural materials extracted from plants and seaweed to create packaging with low environmental impact,” Pierre Paslier, co-founder of Skipping Rocks Lab, said.
Earlier this year, the takeaway service introduced an ‘opt out’ from single-use plastic products on its app, so that customers could reconsider using plastic cutlery, straws and sauce sachets when they order.
Here’s to a more sustainable takeaway.