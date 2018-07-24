As part of its campaign to cut down on the single-use plastics used in takeaways, Just Eat is running a six-week trial of using 100% plant-based sachets for its tomato ketchup, garlic and herb sauces, which will decompose in six weeks if composted or thrown in the bin.

And in addition to their plastic-free (and therefore less pollutive) credentials, the sachets are made from seaweed, making them completely edible.

The trial – currently being run at The Fat Pizza in Southend, one of the takeaway service’s restaurant partners – will assess the possibility of rolling out the seaweed sauce sachets more broadly across its 29,000 restaurant partners across the UK.