Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala via Associated Press

Justin Bieber has spoken out about claims he unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram.

Earlier this week, a screenshot of the Love Yourself singer’s Instagram page began doing the rounds on social media, revealing that he no longer followed his wife on the app and fuelling rumours the pai could be about to part ways.

However, Justin has since said that it wasn’t him who unfollowed Hailey on his page.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on his Instagram story, adding: “Shit is getting suss out here.”

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account:



Justin and Hailey had known one another for years before their relationship took a romantic turn, and they officially began dating in 2018.

Weeks later, the two announced they were engaged, eventually tying the knot in a private ceremony in New York just a few months after that, when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.

Over the course of their six-year marriage, Justin made no secret of his and Hailey’s hopes to start a family, and she eventually confirmed that she was pregnant in May 2024.

In August, Justin and Hailey announced that she had given birth to a son, who they had named Jack.

Last week, the couple were snapped enjoying a skiing break with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with the Grammy winner posting pictures from the trip on Instagram on Tuesday.

Justin has also been teasing fans with the possibility of new material, after sharing cryptic snaps of himself recording music, as well as posting snippets of unheard songs.