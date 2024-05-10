Justin And Hailey Bieber Confirm They're Expecting Their First Baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber pictured in New York last year Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced they are expecting their first child.

In the post, the chart-topping singer could be seen embracing his model wife, who was seen wearing a white lace gown, while also photographing her baby bump.

A representative for Hailey has confirmed to the Associated Press that she is just over six months pregnant.

Justin and Hailey at the 2022 Grammys

While they’d actually been friends for years before things between them took a romantic turn, Justin and Hailey officially began dating in 2018, and announced they were engaged to be married just a few weeks later.

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York a few months after getting engaged, when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.

Over the course of their six-year marriage, the Grammy winner has made no secret of his hopes to start a family.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out,” he told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020, admitting that he’d “love to have myself a little tribe” while also acknowledging: “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

In May 2023, Hailey also told the Sunday Times she wanted to have children “so bad”, although she did have certain reservations due to her life in the public eye.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she explained.