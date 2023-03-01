Justin Bieber Quietly Cancels Remainder Of World Tour After Postponing Shows For Health Reasons

Justin Bieber performing in Budapest last year Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour, which were postponed last year for health reasons.

Back in September, Justin announced he was postponing the remainder of his Justice world tour on medical grounds, after previously delaying a string of shows due to a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Advertisement

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” Justin told his fans at the time.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better. Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”

The NHS website describes Ramsay Hunt syndrome as a facial nerve disorder “caused by a virus in the facial nerve and is a more severe cause of facial paralysis”.

Advertisement

It’s now been revealed that the rest of the Justice tour has been axed.

Although Justin – who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday – is yet to address the cancellation, promoters in Australia and Asia have confirmed shows there will no longer be going ahead.

Fans in the UK have also been sharing screenshots of emails telling them that the shows had been cancelled, with many voicing their disappointment at the way they found out the news...

literally NO explanation. no message from justin himself. just a cold ‘your justin bieber concert is cancelled’ e-mail. pic.twitter.com/q7NpfQpDcD — esther 🧸 (@donutcrawf) February 28, 2023

The fact @justinbieber couldn’t even release his own statement for either the postponed and now cancelled shows … smh — jodihaleyyy (@jodihaleyyy) February 28, 2023

Advertisement

Gutted that Justin Bieber is cancelled. Wish him and his health well but would have appreciated a statement or something from him. Especially that he was at London fashion week — casey (@casey_baughan) February 28, 2023

Not even sad about the Justin Bieber tour officially being cancelled (after booking more than a year ago) seeing as he couldn’t even make a statement himself. An email from Ticketmaster is all I’ve got. — Chloe 💕 (@ChloeReadsBooks) February 28, 2023

Could’ve cried when I opened my Justin Bieber cancelled tour email 😭😭😭 — Sadia Afzal (@sadiaafzal_) February 28, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted Justin Bieber’s publicist for comment.

Justin’s Justice World tour was originally supposed to kick off in May 2020, but was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Advertisement