Justin Bieber Reflects On Wife Hailey's Recent Hospitalisation: 'It's Been Really Scary'

Justin Bieber has opened up about what it was like when his wife, model Hailey Bieber, was hospitalised after suffering a blood clot to her brain last week.
The singer spoke to fans during at a stop on his Justice World Tour in Denver on Wednesday night.
After a power outage struck the event, Justin spoke about how life “randomly throws you curveballs”.
“Most of you probably know, or have seen, the news about my wife,” he said. “She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. “But it’s been scary... It’s been really scary.
“But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”
In a statement posted to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Hailey Bieber announced that she had suffered a “very small blood clot” to her brain.
She said she had begun experiencing “stroke like symptoms” while having breakfast with her husband on 10 March.
“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote in the statement, adding it was one of the “scariest moments I’ve ever been through”.
The model noted that she had since returned home and was doing well.
Justin and Hailey Bieber wed in 2018. The Grammy winner told GQ last year that getting married was his “calling”.
He also shared that while their first year of marriage was “really tough,” they had since worked on building memories together as a couple, and that he now has someone to “pour into.”