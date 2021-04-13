Justin Bieber Gets Real About 'Tough' First Year Of Marriage: 'There Was Lack Of Trust'

Justin Bieber has opened up about the first year of his marriage to wife Hailey, admitting things for the couple were more “tough” than he may have let on at the time. The pair had known each other for years before they began dating seriously in 2018, eventually getting engaged after a matter of weeks. Months later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York, when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21. In a new interview with GQ magazine, the chart-topping singer revealed that he found his first 12 months of marriage “really tough”, saying his past “trauma” meant he spent much of that period “on eggshells”.

Jackson Lee via Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber pictured in New York in October 2020

“There was just lack of trust,” he told the magazine. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. “You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared’.” Fortunately, now well into their third year as a married couple, Justin noted that he and Hailey have hit their stride when it comes to their relationship. He explained: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. “It’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. “My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images The couple at the launch of Justin's YouTube series Seasons in January 2020

Justin added that he has always felt “compelled” to tie the knot, claiming that “getting married’ and “having babies” felt like his “calling”. Asked if he and Hailey are planning to have children, Justin insisted: “Not this second, but we will eventually.” Paying tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary last year, Justin wrote on Instagram: “I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!”

GQ Justin Bieber on the cover of GQ magazine