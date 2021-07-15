Hailey Bieber has shot down speculation that her husband Justin was shouting at her in a video that recently went viral. The couple spent last weekend in Las Vegas, where the chart-topping singer performed a string of night club shows. Following one of his performances, Justin was caught on camera speaking animatedly to Hailey, and as the footage began doing the rounds online, many fans jumped to the conclusion that he was yelling at her. However, she now appears to have dismissed this suggestion in an Instagram post.

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Hailey and Justin Bieber pictured in Paris in June 2020

Sharing a picture of herself and her husband kissing, she wrote: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. “Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps,” she added, alongside a peace sign emoji.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber Hailey and Justin Bieber on her Instagram story