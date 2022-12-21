H&M Pulls Collection Inspired By Justin Bieber After Singer Brands It 'Trash'

Justin Bieber at the Met Gala last year ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

H&M has made the decision to pull a new line of clothing inspired by Justin Bieber, after the singer blasted it on social media.

Earlier this week, The Biebs took issue with the Swedish retailer, claiming they had put out a range of apparel, including hoodies, bags and T-shirts, inspired by his latest tour without his authorisation.

“The H&M merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he wrote on his Instagram story on Monday. “Don’t buy it.”

The chart-topping singer added: “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M. All without my permission and approval… I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Justin slammed H&M's collection on his Instagram story Instagram/Justin Bieber

In a statement released the day after Justin’s posts, a spokesperson for H&M told BBC News: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

Back in September, Justin announced he would be postponing the remainder of his Justice world tour on medical grounds, after previously delaying a string of shows due to a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

On the NHS website, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is described as a facial nerve disorder “caused by a virus in the facial nerve and is a more severe cause of facial paralysis”.

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” Justin told his fans.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better. Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”